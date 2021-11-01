KPRA conducts workshop for TMAs of Hazara

PESHAWAR: To increase tax compliance and build capacity of government departments in tax collection and withholding, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) held a workshop for the officials of Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) of Hazara Division.

The workshop was arranged with the financial assistance of German Agency, GIZ, at Elites Hotel of Nathia Gali. Officials of KPRA delivered a presentation on history, administration and withholding of sales tax on services.

KPRA Deputy Director (withholding) Sana Imtiaz and Assistant Director (North) Waqar Khan briefed the participants on the KP Sales Tax on Services Withholding Regulations 2020 and explained the whole process of how to calculate withhold sales tax from the service providers and how to submit their sales tax returns. KPRA facilitation officer Jawad Rauf Kiyani gave a live demonstration of returns filing and tax withholding to the participants.

KPRA Additional Collector (North) Umar Arshad Khan thanked the officials of the TMAs for attending the workshop and ensured complete support of his team to the participants in issues relating to KPRA. "We can't do the tax administration without your support. We have to increase our tax net and bring every service provider under the tax net which we can't do alone," he said, asking for support from government officials and the public.

