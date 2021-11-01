PSP chief Kamal pays tribute to people of G-B

KARACHI: Felicitating the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their Independence Day, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the zealous people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always been loyal to the state of Pakistan and rendered immense sacrifices for the dear homeland in every difficult time. He expressed these views in a congratulatory message issued from Pakistan House on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan National Day.
Today is also a historic day to renew the spirit and resolve that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will play a greater role in the development of the region while maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood.
PSP has been demanding equal constitutional rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan since its inception. Gilgit-Baltistan is part of Pakistan and its people play their full role in the development of Pakistan. PSP fully supports all the legitimate demands of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said.
We demand from those who are running the country that Gilgit-Baltistan should be given the status of a province on an immediate basis and the number of seats in the National Assembly should be given to them in accordance with the population, said Kamal.
