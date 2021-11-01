ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PSP chief Kamal pays tribute to people of G-B

Recorder Report 01 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Felicitating the people of Gilgit-Baltistan on their Independence Day, Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said that the zealous people of Gilgit-Baltistan have always been loyal to the state of Pakistan and rendered immense sacrifices for the dear homeland in every difficult time. He expressed these views in a congratulatory message issued from Pakistan House on the occasion of Gilgit-Baltistan National Day.

Today is also a historic day to renew the spirit and resolve that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will play a greater role in the development of the region while maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood.

PSP has been demanding equal constitutional rights for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan since its inception. Gilgit-Baltistan is part of Pakistan and its people play their full role in the development of Pakistan. PSP fully supports all the legitimate demands of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said.

We demand from those who are running the country that Gilgit-Baltistan should be given the status of a province on an immediate basis and the number of seats in the National Assembly should be given to them in accordance with the population, said Kamal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal PSP chief tribute to people of GB

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSP chief Kamal pays tribute to people of G-B

'Saudi Vision 2030' provides opportunities to Pakistan: PM

Algeria regrets 'biased' UN text on W.Sahara

Man dressed as Batman's Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Kohli admits India 'not brave enough' as World Cup hopes fade

Naya Pakistan, Saudi Vision 2030: There are significant complementarities: PM Imran

Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

Pakistan donates three more truckloads of relief goods to Afghanistan

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Read more stories