Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

  • Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo says all those responsible will be brought to justice
BR Web Desk Updated 31 Oct 2021

At least two people were killed while three FC personnel suffered injuries when an explosive device went off in Balochistan's Panjgur district, it was reported on Sunday.

Police officials said that a remote-controlled explosive device was planted in a motorcycle in the Chitkan Bazar area. They stated that the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and collected evidence from the blast site.

At least two people have been killed in the blast incident, the police confirmed. One of the victims was identified as Noorullah, a resident of the Panjgur district. The dead and injured have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the targeting of innocent civilians. “Targeting innocent people by militants is a cowardly act. Balochistan’s people fully support its security forces,” he said.

He added that the culprits will be brought to justice.

Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

On Friday, four people were killed and another seven injured due to an explosion in Karachi's North Nazimabad area. The cause of the blast, which reportedly occurred around a petrol pump near Abdullah College, could not be determined.

Two children killed, three injured in Gwadar suicide blast

The officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad said there was no evidence of ball bearings found at the scene, effectively ruling out a bomb as the reason.

