Two killed, three FC personnel injured in Panjgur blast

At least two people were killed while three FC personnel suffered injuries when an explosive device went off in Balochistan's Panjgur district, it was reported on Sunday.

Police officials said that a remote-controlled explosive device was planted in a motorcycle in the Chitkan Bazar area. They stated that the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and collected evidence from the blast site.

At least two people have been killed in the blast incident, the police confirmed. One of the victims was identified as Noorullah, a resident of the Panjgur district. The dead and injured have been moved to the District Headquarters Hospital.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has condemned the targeting of innocent civilians. “Targeting innocent people by militants is a cowardly act. Balochistan’s people fully support its security forces,” he said.

He added that the culprits will be brought to justice.

