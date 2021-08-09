ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
Two policemen martyred in Quetta blast

Monitoring Desk 09 Aug 2021

KARACHI: At least two policemen were martyred and eight others injured in an explosion near Quetta's Serena Hotel here on Sunday.

Four passers-by were also wounded in the blast that targeted a police mobile near Tanzeem Chowk, Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani said in a statement.

He said the bomb was fitted into a motorcycle.

The injured were shifted to hospital, where an emergency was imposed.

He condemned the attack, saying "terrorists want to disturb Balochistan's peace and spread fear."

Two policemen martyred, eight injured in Quetta bomb attack

"[We] will bring to justice the elements trying to create disturbance in peaceful Balochistan," he added.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan also condemned the attack and expressed sadness over the martyrdom of the two police personnel.

"Terrorist elements want to ruin the province's peace. [We] will never allow terrorists to succeed in their nefarious plans," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to submit a report into the attack and to provide the best available treatment facilities to the injured.

Separately, a vendor was injured on Sariab Road after unidentified persons hurled a grenade at his roadside stall where he was selling national flags and other paraphernalia ahead of 14th August.

