ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
ASC 13.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.52%)
ASL 17.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-4.48%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.13%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
FCCL 19.50 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (5.81%)
FFBL 22.92 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.86%)
FNEL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.13%)
GGGL 17.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-4.07%)
GGL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.7%)
JSCL 18.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.91%)
KAPCO 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
KEL 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
MLCF 36.49 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.36%)
NETSOL 107.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.75%)
PACE 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.69%)
PAEL 26.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.74%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.93%)
PRL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.38%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.6%)
TELE 16.61 Increased By ▲ 16.61 (0%)
TRG 126.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.93%)
UNITY 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.91%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,775 Increased By ▲ 9.98 (0.21%)
BR30 20,499 Decreased By ▼ -116.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 46,219 Increased By ▲ 228.2 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,941 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.01%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

Child labour

31 Oct 2021

EDITORIAL: Although federal and provincial governments have passed laws restricting child labour, illegal and unfair employment of children 4 to 14-years-old is widespread. According to “Gilgit-Baltistan Child Labour Survey” conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, some 13.1 percent, of children, i.e., one in seven, is working, many in hazardous conditions.

The report launched last Wednesday is based on a sample of 7,032 children of 5 to 17 years of age in 10 districts across urban and rural areas of the region. Highlighting factors responsible for the prevalence of child labour, the report notes that the problem is less acute among children living in a household where the family head has migrated as compared to families that never migrated, which suggests the migrants possess some sort of work skill and hence are relatively better off.

The number of children involved in labour live, on average, in households with slightly larger members compared to others. It is a vicious cycle, the bigger the size of a family the poorer it is and more of its children go out to work to supplement family incomes.

Child labour is a pressing but generally ignored problem in this country. In the absence of reliable statistics, the estimated numbers vary from nearly 4 million to 11 million. There is no confusion, however, about that they comprise a significant portion of the unskilled labour in factories, farms, roadside eateries, motor workshops, carpet weaving and washing services, and in all kinds of other places under cruel and squalid conditions. Many, especially girls, employed as domestic help are generally subjected to degrading treatment, even physical torture and beatings.

This goes on despite the fact the Constitution stipulates that no child below the age of 14 years shall be engaged in any factory, mine or any other hazardous employment. The state is also obligated to provide free and compulsory education to all children between five and 16 years of age. But neither there are enough schools, particularly in rural areas; nor are the families prepared to forego additional incomes, no matter how meagre.

As a result, children belonging to disadvantaged sections of society remain deprived of a normal childhood and denied any chance of improving their condition as adults. Access to learning, on the other hand, can offer them opportunities to realise their full potential and lead meaningful lives, also contributing to the national endeavour in all fields. Besides, an educated workforce helps enhance productivity.

The issue is complex, indeed. As the present survey report says, it is imperative to devise a coordinated policy response, focusing on education, social protection, labour markets, and legal standards and regulations. The policymakers need to understand that what is good for the children needing protection is good for the progress and development of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNICEF child labour provincial governments employment of children

Comments

Comments are closed.

Child labour

IMF big hurdle to sales tax cut: Dawood

Tax collection up 32pc contrary to propaganda: PM

PSX reverts to KATS

Hackers attack bank’s system; no data compromised

Agriculture sector: Provinces asked to share actions on water use efficiency

Modes of communication with investors: SECP directs AMCs to place additional disclaimer

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Umar says 40m people fully vaccinated

‘Hardened, desperate and dangerous criminal’ Bail cannot be denied in absence of material proof: SC

Tarin to launch PSW’s subscription, banking modules tomorrow

Read more stories