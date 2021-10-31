EDITORIAL: Although federal and provincial governments have passed laws restricting child labour, illegal and unfair employment of children 4 to 14-years-old is widespread. According to “Gilgit-Baltistan Child Labour Survey” conducted in collaboration with UNICEF, some 13.1 percent, of children, i.e., one in seven, is working, many in hazardous conditions.

The report launched last Wednesday is based on a sample of 7,032 children of 5 to 17 years of age in 10 districts across urban and rural areas of the region. Highlighting factors responsible for the prevalence of child labour, the report notes that the problem is less acute among children living in a household where the family head has migrated as compared to families that never migrated, which suggests the migrants possess some sort of work skill and hence are relatively better off.

The number of children involved in labour live, on average, in households with slightly larger members compared to others. It is a vicious cycle, the bigger the size of a family the poorer it is and more of its children go out to work to supplement family incomes.

Child labour is a pressing but generally ignored problem in this country. In the absence of reliable statistics, the estimated numbers vary from nearly 4 million to 11 million. There is no confusion, however, about that they comprise a significant portion of the unskilled labour in factories, farms, roadside eateries, motor workshops, carpet weaving and washing services, and in all kinds of other places under cruel and squalid conditions. Many, especially girls, employed as domestic help are generally subjected to degrading treatment, even physical torture and beatings.

This goes on despite the fact the Constitution stipulates that no child below the age of 14 years shall be engaged in any factory, mine or any other hazardous employment. The state is also obligated to provide free and compulsory education to all children between five and 16 years of age. But neither there are enough schools, particularly in rural areas; nor are the families prepared to forego additional incomes, no matter how meagre.

As a result, children belonging to disadvantaged sections of society remain deprived of a normal childhood and denied any chance of improving their condition as adults. Access to learning, on the other hand, can offer them opportunities to realise their full potential and lead meaningful lives, also contributing to the national endeavour in all fields. Besides, an educated workforce helps enhance productivity.

The issue is complex, indeed. As the present survey report says, it is imperative to devise a coordinated policy response, focusing on education, social protection, labour markets, and legal standards and regulations. The policymakers need to understand that what is good for the children needing protection is good for the progress and development of the country.

