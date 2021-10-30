ANL 16.36 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.87%)
PARTLY FACETIOUS: The difference between Rahman Malik and Sheikh Rashid

“I would like to make some comparisons…” “Which field? Entertainment?” “Yes. So what’s the ...
Anjum Ibrahim 30 Oct 2021

“I would like to make some comparisons…”

“Which field? Entertainment?”

“Yes. So what’s the difference between Rahman Malik, the Banana Man while eating an apple, and the mincing mustachioed Sheikh Rashid?”

“I know that one. The Banana Man always remembers what he said to whom, the mincing Rashid frequently forgets…”

“Hey to forget is human, to remember is divine.”

“I believe the correct expression is to err is human to forgive divine…”

“I keep telling you one has to adapt these Western proverbs.”

“Fair enough but you said you were going to make some comparisons in entertainment business.”

“I reckon our politicians provide us with more entertainment than those who are involved in art and drama and…”

“OK granted that, right this minute, I don’t know if the government is going to negotiate or not, whether the demand about the closure of the French embassy was actually made because the mincing Sheikh Rashid first said the government has agreed to all demands but closing the French embassy and now he says all demands were met…”

“All I know is that business is at a standstill, schools are closed along a rather large belt in Punjab and…”

“Hmmm, all I want to say to The Khan is that while employing those who have served other masters perhaps it would be prudent to look at the ministries they were given at that time based on their competence, read delivery level…”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

