Defence, energy and trade: Pakistan, Turkey to hold HLSCC meeting next month

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey are likely to hold the 7th session of High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting next month aimed at finding new avenues of cooperation in defence, energy, trade and other sectors, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

Both countries have very close bilateral relations and cooperate with each other at different international fora.

The sources said, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sought details of implementation on different pacts signed between the two countries.

As part of the preparations for the 7th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) expected to be held next month - the Mission has prepared list of action points pertaining to signed documents (a total of 65 Agreements/MoUs/Protocols) of the past six sessions of HLSCC (from 2010-2020).

According to sources, this is in response to the Prime Minister’s Office instructions to share the status of the implementation of all previous Agreements, MoUs/Protocols etc, signed with Turkey well before Prime Minister’s participation in the upcoming session of HLSCC.

Pakistan and Turkey, however, have not signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) due to wide differences and the issues are still unresolved, the sources said, adding that the Prime Ministers of the two countries will hopefully sort out all differences.

The sources said both sides will discuss progress on agreements concerning cooperation in the field of hydrocarbons - development of supply and trading opportunities for petroleum and petroleum products through long-term agreements by and between the nominated entities (PSO and Turkish Petroleum International Company (TIPC).

Both sides agreed at the 5th HLSCC held in February 2017 to encourage companies to work together for investment for a new refinery and upgrading/modification of the existing refinery, construction of pipelines, storage tanks, terminals and facilities of power plants in Pakistan and/or other countries, and sharing of technical expertise.

Both countries will continue and intensify cooperation for exploration and production activities within their blocks for mutual benefit and overall reciprocity; and review farm-in and farm-out opportunities in existing exploration licences of the parties under swap arrangements as well as review opportunities in development and production fields and preparation of joint applications for upcoming domestic and international bidding rounds for selective blocks.

The sources said, OGDCL and PPL will support TAPO to be awarded the status of a “strategic partner” by Directorate General of Petroleum Concessions in accordance with Pakistani legislations under the condition of convenience of investment opportunities in Pakistan; and in exploration and development of offshore blocks in Pakistan (joint venture with OGDCL and PPL) as well as joint work (with OGDCL and PPL) to formulate strategies for sharing expertise/training in the field of petroleum engineering during its offshore operations. OGDCL will provide training pertaining to onshore petroleum engineering at their training institute.

Encourage authorities of the two countries, developers and investors to work for promotion of projects of mutual interest and exchange of know-how experience and knowledge on legislative and regulatory issues on renewable energy resources and energy efficiency.

Exchange of information in the coal sector including technical consultations, coal mining and elaboration of relevant regulations and labour safety and occupational health will also be part of the agenda of forthcoming meeting.

According to sources both sides will discuss further cooperation in joint exploration and development of coal mines, exchange of expertise and experience in clean coal technologies, joint construction and operation of hydropower plants, design and manufacture of turbines, generators and other relevant power facilities, and exchange of expertise and experience in the electricity sector for enhancement of electricity infrastructure.

Operation and maintenance of electricity transmission and distribution systems and preparation of feasibility studies on technical and environment aspects of renewable projects and investment in renewable energy sector will also be discussed.

The sources maintained that the two will also consider/explore the opportunities for joint projects for the rehabilitation and realization of new hydroelectric power plants, small hydroelectric power plants, electro-mechanics, equipment of hydroelectric power plants, turbine and generator manufacturing and transformer substations on turn-key basis.

