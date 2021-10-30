Turkish Republic Day: Message from Muhammad Farooq Afzal Founder President Pakistan Turkey Business Forum

TEXT: The people and the Government of Pakistan express their heartiest congratulations to the brotherly people and government of Turkey on the Turkish National Day.

The Turkey under the dynamic leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, will crown the great journey, In Shaa Allah, which has been going on in a historical continuity from the Seljuk Empire to the Ottoman Empire and from there to the young Republic of Turkey, with 2023 goals, and raise it to an upper level with 2053 and 2071 visions.

We see every distance the Turkey has covered towards advanced democracy and strong economy in the struggle to elevate the country above the level of contemporary civilizations as a light for glorious future.

Every success of Turkey feeds, energizes the hopes in the shared conscience of humanity as well as in the hearts of all the oppressed and the wronged in the region and across the world. That is why Turkey, which is world’s 17th biggest economy, ranks first in humanitarian aid in terms of national income.

Turkey being the responsible nation of the world community has fulfilled its humanitarian responsibilities and has opened its heart and doors to refugees from Syria.

We highly value the relations of special and privileged strategic partnership evolved between our two Nations. I am confident that by joint efforts we will further actively develop constructive diplomatic, political and trade relations of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres.

I would like to congratulate to the people and Government of Turkey on the National Day from the bottom of my heart and wish them good health, happiness, prosperity and great successes. Long Live Pakistan Turkey Friendship