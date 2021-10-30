Markets
Open market rates of foreign currencies
30 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 29, 2021).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ (O/M) 172.00 172.50 DKK 26.39 26.49
SAUDIA RIYAL 45.50 45.90 NOK 20.17 20.27
UAE DIRHAM 48.00 48.50 SEK 19.79 19.89
EURO 198.50 200.50 AUD $ 127.50 129.00
UK POUND 235.00 237.50 CAD $ 137.50 139.00
JAPANI YEN 1.48160 1.50160 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.35
CHF 185.64 186.64 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00
AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00
=========================================================================
