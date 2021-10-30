KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (October 29, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 172.00 172.50 DKK 26.39 26.49 SAUDIA RIYAL 45.50 45.90 NOK 20.17 20.27 UAE DIRHAM 48.00 48.50 SEK 19.79 19.89 EURO 198.50 200.50 AUD $ 127.50 129.00 UK POUND 235.00 237.50 CAD $ 137.50 139.00 JAPANI YEN 1.48160 1.50160 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.35 CHF 185.64 186.64 CHINESE YUAN 26.50 27.00 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

