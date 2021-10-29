Moving closer to the semis: Hero Asif Ali as Pakistan snatch victory from Afghanistan

Needing 24 to win off 12 deliveries, Asif Ali took it upon himself to finish the game, smashing four towering sixes as Pakistan clinched a five-wicket win in the 19th over against Afghanistan, moving closer to a place in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The match was headed for a tense finish as Pakistan lost Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam in quick succession. However, Ali became Pakistan's hero again after a cameo against New Zealand earlier in the tournament.

His 25 off 7 deliveries helped Pakistan register their third successive win in the tournament. Pakistan earlier beat India in their tournament opener, before registering a rather close victory against New Zealand. They now sit top of their group with games against Namibia and Scotland remaining.

Meanwhile, Twitter celebrated the victory with cricketers and Prime Minister Imran Khan joining to congratulate Pakistan.

Earlier, Naveen-ul-Haq dismissed the other last-match hero Shoaib Malik as Pakistan began faltering in their run-chase against Afghanistan.

Shadab Khan and Asif Ali were at the crease with Pakistan needing another 24 runs to win off 2 overs.

Rashid Khan sent back Mohammad Hafeez for 10 and then dismissed Babar Azam, as Pakistan were four down in pursuit of a 148-run target.

Pakistan are 122/4 in 17 overs, requiring another 26 runs from 18 deliveries. Last-match heroes Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali are at the crease.

Earlier, Mohammad Nabi made an important breakthrough to remove Fakhar Zaman for 30 as Pakistan lost their second wicket for 75 runs.

Pakistan reached 72 for one after 10 overs in pursuit of a 148-run target against Afghanistan

Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed early, but Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman stabilised the run chase.

In the first innings, a 71-run unbeaten partnership between captain Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib helped Afghanistan reach a fighting total of 147/6 in the first innings.

Nabi scored 35 runs from 32 balls while Naib scored an unbeaten 35 from 25 balls as Pakistan rued the final overs that saw them concede 43 in the final three overs.

The recovery comes after Afghanistan were reduced to 76 for six in 13 overs.

Both batsmen counterattacked Pakistan bowlers and rebuilt the innings after early losses.

Shadab Khan struck to remove Najib Zadran for 21-ball 22 to leave Afghanistan six down.

Karim Janat departed for 15 as Afghanistan lost half the team in the 10th over of their innings.

Afghanistan lost their fourth wicket inside the powerplay as fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the first ball of his over.

Afghanistan lost their third wicket in the fifth over as fast bowler Haris Rauf picked up Asghar Afghan for his 10 from seven balls.

Afghanistan openers returned to the pavilion as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck in his second over to remove Mohammad Shahzad for 8.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim helped Pakistan clinch their opening wicket in an important T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday.

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Speaking at the toss, Nabi said that the pitch looked dry and suitable for batting. The team management has decided to keep the winning combination against Pakistan, he added.

Until this match, nine out of 11 second round Super 12 matches at the tournament had been won by the team batting second.

Pakistan have also won both their matches batting second.

Squads

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, 2. Mohammad Shahzad, 3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4. Najibullah Zadran, 5. Mohammad Nabi (c), 6. Asghar Afghan, 7. Gulbadin Naib, 8. Karim Janat, 9. Rashid Khan, 10. Naveen-ul-Haq, 11. Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

Pakistan are also going in with the same squad that defeated New Zealand and India earlier this week.

Pakistan -