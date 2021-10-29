Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
29 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (October 28, 2021).
US Dollar 172.7306
Pound Sterling 237.6428
Euro 200.4884
Japanese Yen 1.5184
