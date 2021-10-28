SC issues detailed verdict on Nasla Tower demolition

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a detailed judgment on demolition of Nasla Tower in Karachi, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

In its detailed verdict, the apex court directed the authorities to use the latest technology to demolish the high-rise building situated on Shahrae Faisal through controlled blasting.

It stated that modern detonation procedure, being used in other countries, should be adopted to raze the building. The top court ordered to take all precautionary measures to ensure that no damage occurs while demolishing the building. The court directed to complete the process by November 3.

The SC also ordered that the owner of Nasla Tower will pay the cost of the demolition and directed the Karachi commissioner to sell the plot to recover the amount if he refuses to pay.

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a week

The apex court instructed the authorities to remove the building’s rubble immediately once the high-rise building is demolished.

Authorities fail to seal building

The Karachi district administration has failed to seal the 15-story building as the residents are reluctant to vacate the tower. The deadline given to Nasla Tower residents to vacate the building expired on Wednesday.

Some residents have already moved out but a large number of the occupants have refused to vacate their apartments.

Nasla Tower: SSGC cuts gas connections ahead of demolition

On October 25, the SC ordered to bulldoze the Nasla Tower within a week. A top court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad heard the case at Karachi Registry.

The CJP instructed the authorities to cut off the water and electricity connections of the tower by October 27. He also directed the authorities to pay compensation to the residents of the tower.