ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,304 Decreased By ▼ -239.73 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,708 Decreased By ▼ -102.63 (-0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Nasla Tower: SSGC cuts gas connections ahead of demolition

INP 27 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday cut utility connections of Nasla Tower residents following the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) orders to the city authorities of razing the illegal building within a week.

SSGC alone has cut about 100 gas utility connections in the presence of Assistance Commissioner Ferozabad. According to the latest update, the utility connections i.e. water, electricity and gas, are disconnected from the building in compliance of the directives by the Karachi Commissioner.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has convened an urgent huddle to discuss all the possibilities to comply with the top court orders. Commissioner Karachi seeks FWO assistance for Nasla Tower razing

The city commissioner has also written on Tuesday to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to seek its help in knocking down the illegal Nasla Tower in compliance with the top court orders that directed the operation within a week. In the letter, Memon has reached out to FWO officials to survey the site of the illegal tower to consider options of razing it as per court orders. The commissioner has asked of FWO to complete its survey report within two days so it can go forward in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders.

SSGC Supreme Court of Pakistan Nasla Tower Muhammad Iqbal Memon

Comments

Comments are closed.

Nasla Tower: SSGC cuts gas connections ahead of demolition

Appointment of Lt-Gen Anjum as DG ISI notified

CPEC carries no 'hidden' debt: Umar

Pakistan wants working group level meeting with KSA to finalise pacts

KSA announces massive financial support: Fawad

Shift to digital mode of payments: FPCCI urges FBR to defer policy immediately

Palm stearin: FBR cuts duty drawback rates on inputs' export

Nawaz's 'secret' meetings?: PML-N won't be a party to any deal, says Khaqan

Wall Street in Riyadh sees lingering inflation, oil hitting $100

UN says Israel move outlawing Palestinian groups unjustified

New Balochistan CM: PDM to take decision after consultations: Fazl

Read more stories