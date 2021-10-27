Nasla Tower: SSGC cuts gas connections ahead of demolition

KARACHI: The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Tuesday cut utility connections of Nasla Tower residents following the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) orders to the city authorities of razing the illegal building within a week.

SSGC alone has cut about 100 gas utility connections in the presence of Assistance Commissioner Ferozabad. According to the latest update, the utility connections i.e. water, electricity and gas, are disconnected from the building in compliance of the directives by the Karachi Commissioner.

Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon has convened an urgent huddle to discuss all the possibilities to comply with the top court orders. Commissioner Karachi seeks FWO assistance for Nasla Tower razing

The city commissioner has also written on Tuesday to the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to seek its help in knocking down the illegal Nasla Tower in compliance with the top court orders that directed the operation within a week. In the letter, Memon has reached out to FWO officials to survey the site of the illegal tower to consider options of razing it as per court orders. The commissioner has asked of FWO to complete its survey report within two days so it can go forward in pursuance of the Supreme Court orders.