SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a week

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to bulldoze the Nasla Tower within a week. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad heard the Tower case at Karachi Registry. Chief Justice Ahmed instructed the authorities to call in the best and most advanced technology and demolish the building within a week and summoned a report on it.

"Cut off the water and electricity connections of the tower by October 27," he added and adjourned the hearing. Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad asked the Karachi commissioner to get ready to remove the debris of the soon-to-be-demolished building.

He also directed him to pay compensation to the residents of the tower. The court summoned report within a week. Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. One apartment roughly costs Rs30 million.