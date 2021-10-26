ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
ASC 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
ASL 17.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.25%)
FCCL 19.10 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.58%)
FFBL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -22.95 (-100%)
FFL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.05 (-100%)
FNEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-100%)
GGGL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.70 (-100%)
GGL 27.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
HUMNL 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
JSCL 19.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.06%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.14 (-100%)
MLCF 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -35.30 (-100%)
NETSOL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -101.20 (-100%)
PACE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-100%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
PIBTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.14 (-100%)
POWER 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.25 (-100%)
PRL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.11 (-100%)
PTC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -9.04 (-100%)
SILK 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-100%)
SNGP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -39.97 (-100%)
TELE 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -16.55 (-100%)
TRG 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -126.00 (-100%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-100%)
BR100 4,733 Increased By ▲ 3.3 (0.07%)
BR30 20,339 Increased By ▲ 22.52 (0.11%)
KSE100 45,544 Decreased By ▼ -34.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,811 Decreased By ▼ -60.87 (-0.34%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a week

INP 26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered to bulldoze the Nasla Tower within a week. A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad heard the Tower case at Karachi Registry. Chief Justice Ahmed instructed the authorities to call in the best and most advanced technology and demolish the building within a week and summoned a report on it.

"Cut off the water and electricity connections of the tower by October 27," he added and adjourned the hearing. Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad asked the Karachi commissioner to get ready to remove the debris of the soon-to-be-demolished building.

Review petitions on Nasla Tower dismissed: SC asks Sindh govt to rehab Gujjar Nullah affectees

He also directed him to pay compensation to the residents of the tower. The court summoned report within a week. Nasla Tower is located at the intersection of Sharae Faisal and Sharae Quaideen. One apartment roughly costs Rs30 million.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad Nasla Tower

Comments

1000 characters

SC orders demolition of Nasla Tower within a week

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional govt

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

Indian cricket Muslim star Shami 'horribly abused' online

Pakistan requires $6 to 14 billion in climate adaptation costs: PM

SC summons Sindh CM, orders removal of all encroachments in Karachi

PM Imran invites Saudi Arabia to benefit from Pakistan's economic offerings

Thousands stranded as Pakistan, Afghan border crossing stays closed

TLP issue: PM has summoned cabinet meeting on Wednesday, says Rashid

Proud to have made history against India: Babar Azam

Read more stories