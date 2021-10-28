ANL 15.53 Increased By ▲ 15.53 (0%)
Bakhtyar accepts chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries & Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has accepted the chairmanship of...
Recorder Report 28 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries & Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar has accepted the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogues on behalf of the Government of Pakistan during the ongoing summit of 18 nations to boost cooperation for Asia-GCC labour migration at Dubai. Pakistan will lead the forum from next two years i.e. 2022-23.

In his keynote speech, the Minister expressed his gratitude to Government of UAE for hosting the summit and thanked the member states, especially Government of Nepal, for reposing their confidence in Pakistan by electing it new Chair for the next term. He said the Government of Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid special emphasis on the wellbeing and welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and introduced many policy reforms for the same. He stated that “our migrant workers would bring pride to our nation and are considered an effective bridge between their countries of destination and Pakistan.”

While thanking the departing Chair, the Minister lauded the UAE’s leadership and said Pakistan would try its best to build an effective action plan on the foundation already laid by the pervious Chair.

Speaking to the ministers of member states and senior officials at summit, the Minister set out a vision for a new era of regional collaboration, and said that legal migration, universal skill development and certification as well as job and social security of workers would remain main focus of efforts of Pakistan during term as Chair of the Dialogue.

