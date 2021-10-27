US crude stocks up more than expected, Cushing hub plunges: EIA

US crude stocks rose while gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week to October 22 to 430.8 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 3.9 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs rose by 58,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates rose by 0.4 percentage points, in the week.

US gasoline stocks fell by 2 million barrels in the week to 215.8 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 432,000 barrels in the week to 125 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2.3 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports rose last week by 702,000 barrels per day, EIA said.