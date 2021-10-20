US crude, fuel stocks dip in most recent week: EIA

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 431,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 15 to 426.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 71,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2 percentage points, in the week.

US crude stockpiles rise, fuel stocks down in most recent week: EIA

US gasoline stocks fell by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 217.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels in the week to 125.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 700,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 715,000 barrels per day, EIA said.