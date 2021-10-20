ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US crude, fuel stocks dip in most recent week: EIA

Reuters 20 Oct 2021

US crude stocks, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories fell by 431,000 barrels in the week to Oct. 15 to 426.5 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel rise.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 2.3 million barrels in the last week, EIA said.

Refinery crude runs fell by 71,000 barrels per day in the last week, EIA said. Refinery utilization rates fell by 2 percentage points, in the week.

US crude stockpiles rise, fuel stocks down in most recent week: EIA

US gasoline stocks fell by 5.4 million barrels in the week to 217.7 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.3 million-barrel drop.

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 3.9 million barrels in the week to 125.4 million barrels, versus expectations for a 700,000-barrel drop, the EIA data showed.

Net US crude imports fell last week by 715,000 barrels per day, EIA said.

US gasoline stocks Crude inventories US crude stocks Crude stocks

Comments

1000 characters

US crude, fuel stocks dip in most recent week: EIA

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers table no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

To hear good news from IMF soon, says Dr Reza Baqir

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

Read more stories