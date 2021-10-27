Marriage certificate form: Punjab PA demands inclusion of oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution demanding inclusion of oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (finality of the Prophethood) in the marriage certificate form.

Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi started the proceedings after a delay of almost two hours. The resolution was jointly tabled by the members of the PML-N and PML-Q. Later, four bills were tabled before the House, including The University of Lahore Amendment Bill 2021, The Rashid Latif Khan University Bill 2021, The Punjab Community Safety Measures in Sports and Health Club's Premises Bill 2021 and The University of Management and Technology Lahore (Amendment) Bill 2021.

On the occasion, the House offered fateha for the departed souls of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, Malik Nishat Ahmad Daha (a PML-N legislator), Pervez Malik (a PML-N legislator) and the victims who were killed by dacoits in Rahim Yar Khan. The House also paid a tribute to former MPA Gill by holding a minute's silence.

On account of Malik Nishat Ahmad Daha's death, the Speaker shortened the proceedings and adjourned House till Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, outside the Punjab Assembly, the PML-N held a protest against inflation and a large number of N-League legislators and workers chanted slogans against the government.

On the occasion, while talking to media, PML-N Punjab spokespersons Azma Bukhari said that the prevailing inflation has broken the back of a common man and added that the Prime Minister is begging for dollars before the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "The government is running the country at the behest of the IMF," she claimed.

"Instead of subsidising the consumer goods, the government is increasing taxes on food items. When our government left, the inflation rate was low, but now it has exceeded 14 percent," she added.

