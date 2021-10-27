Population coverage, quality of service: PTA to procure web-based GIS Portal

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has decided procuring web-based Geographic Information System (GIS) Portal for population coverage, planning and quality of service including installation, configuration, customization, data migration, training, maintenance, and support ("services").

The web-based GIS-based application/system is aimed at for overlaying the population data (at UC, tehsil, district and provincial levels)) along with base transceiver system (BTS) data and cellular sectors along with coverage data layers (containing 2G/3G/4G and/or 5G (when available) for the purpose of including but not limited to coverage vs population estimation, complaint resolution, and visibility of cellular infrastructure- population density, licenses Quality of Service Key Performance Indicators (QoS KPIs) etc.

The system should be capable of performing required analysis for Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K), and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) at the administrative levels as stated above.

The PTA has invited proposals from companies/firms having legal presence in Pakistan for Development of web-based GIS Portal for population coverage, planning and quality of service for PTA including installation, configuration, customization, data migration, training, maintenance and support ("services"). Required system features are; the system shall have an additional high-level dashboard summarizing the overall coverage statistics in terms of population in a customized area being served by a specific service provider etc.

The PTA requires population density estimation to be covered from a resolution of 30 square meters to 100 square meters using any available sources including open sources of the data (resolution can be further increased up to 500-1,000 square meters, if deemed appropriate due to cost or any other factor). Selected bidder will be responsible for enablement to integrate newer/fresher data into the existing database/data sets as per the timelines mutually agreed with the PTA.

The application will be customised with provision of open source/satellite imagery on above stated resolution-based base maps for visualisation of various layers of datasets including but not limited to population, BTS, sectors/cells, coverage and complaints in administrative or customized boundaries (polygons) etc.

Open source application platforms can be used for development of system.

System should be compatible with multiple file formats including but not limited to csv, shp, tab, xml, kml, kmz and other global GIS standard formats in addition to the widely used MS office file formats etc. The system should have capability to integrate with multiple database to reflect desired results on the dashboard and easy to use (GUI based) layer selection for visualization of required information along with and Business Intelligence related data analytics and insights such as including but not limited to the need of coverage/infrastructure in an automatically selected area, highlighting the number of complaints from an specific area as well, moreover, any further integration shall be as per the requirement of PTA from time to time.

Site level layered display, separate as well as combined view of all or few selected layers; must have the capabilities of simultaneously analysing CMOs coverage with population and other data layers, GIS View Improved detailed GIS view up to village/town level, Capable of displaying relevant details; capable of pinpointing desired location through name, coordinates and/or any other GIS reference; must support terrain profiling in terms of elevations and infrastructure, or standard terrain models being used in telecommunication can also be used; must be compatible with widely used datum of GIS including WGS (84) and/or other datums; must support population customized profiling and demarcations; must support important locations such as hospitals, universities, mosques, markets and point of interests (POIs); capable of displaying/exporting relevant information according to specific boundaries (village/town/city/tehsil/district/province/nationwide) into any desired format including but not limited to MS Office formats, PDFs etc.

