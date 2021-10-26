ANL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -13.22 (-100%)
ASL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -17.53 (-100%)
BOP 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.65 (-100%)
BYCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.29 (-100%)
FCCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.10 (-100%)
FFBL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.92%)
JSCL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -19.25 (-100%)
KAPCO 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -27.25 (-100%)
KEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.34 (-100%)
MDTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.25 Increased By ▲ 34.25 (0%)
NETSOL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PACE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -26.49 (-100%)
PIBTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 15.80 (0%)
PTC 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -29.35 (-100%)
WTL 0.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,644 Decreased By ▼ -89.39 (-1.89%)
BR30 20,295 Decreased By ▼ -44.64 (-0.22%)
KSE100 45,479 Decreased By ▼ -65.09 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,814 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street strength

Reuters 26 Oct 2021

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, aided by tech stocks tracking a positive overnight finish on the Wall Street after the US earnings season kicked in to high gear, while gains in domestic energy stocks and miners further supported the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.3% at 7465.2 points, as of 2338 GMT, set for its sixth straight session of gains.

On the Wall Street, Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight, bolstering tech stocks back home.

Aussie tech sector rose 1.5% with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd leading gains in the sub-index, up 4%.

Miners rose as much as 0.7% after iron prices recovered from last week's selloff.

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals surged up to 8.6% and was among the top gainers in the sub-index after it announced the sealing of a joint venture deal with steelmaker POSCO.

Casino operator Crown Resorts was the top gainer in the benchmark index, soaring up to 12.8% on being granted a two-year grace period to improve its Melbourne casino operations, rather than being immediately stripped of its licence to operate in Australia's second-most populous city.

Shares of rival Star Entertainment also advanced to notch the second spot in the ASX 200 index.

Oil Search was up 1.3% after the company had reported that its third-quarter operating revenue more than doubled. Simultaneously, the country's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd also delivered a quarterly profit surge, pushing shares up 1.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose as much as 0.4% following an extended weekend. Kathmandu Holdings climbed 3.1% and was the top gainer in the index.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street strength

PM urges Saudi firms to invest in housing

Increase in electricity tariff: Nepra blames dollar indexation, capacity payment to power plants

Climate pledges not honoured

Govt accepts rise in sugar, cooking oil, ghee prices

Circular debt reaches Rs2.294trn in July-August

Saudi pledges over $1bn in 'green era' initiatives

PM meets MBS

Dasu Dam: Chinese co resumes work

Sudan military seizes power, dissolves transitional govt

Thousands stranded as Chaman border crossing stays closed

Read more stories