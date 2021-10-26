ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
CM condoles PML-N MPA Nishat Daha's death

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Khanewal and Vehari and expressed condolences over the death of MPA N-League Nishat Ahmd Daha in Khanewal. He also condoled the demise of the mother of MNA Tahir Iqbal in Vehari.

CM visited vaccination outreach centres in Khanewal and Vehari and also inaugurated the "Reach Every Door" campaign. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar arrived in Khanewal here on Monday and visited the residence of (Late) MPA PML-N Nishat Ahmad Daha in Kot Hebat Khan and expressed his condolences with the bereaved family and offered Fateha.

Talking on this occasion, CM said Nishat Ahmad Daha had a legacy of great political traditions and he had a relationship of respect with him. Nishat Ahmad Daha promoted the culture of people's politics and he served the public in real terms.

Later on, CM held meetings with parliamentarians, public representatives and other dignitaries. During the meetings, political situations and development projects came under discussion. Chief Minister also visited the vaccination outreach centre at People's Colony Khanewal and inaugurated "Reach Every Door" vaccination campaign.

Earlier, CM arrived on a short visit of Vehari and went to the residence of MNA Tahir Iqbal where he expressed condolences over the death of MNA Tahir Iqbal's mother. Chief Minister offered Fateha for the departed soul.

