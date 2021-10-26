ANL 0.00 Decreased By ▼ -15.34 (-100%)
Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

Recorder Report 26 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 25, 2021).

========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
                         BBA BID           MAXIMUM RATES
                          RATES           FOR PAYMENT OF
                                             INTEREST BY
                                              AUTHORISED
                                                 DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS         VALUE 25.10.2021   VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months          -0.1261% PA            0.6239% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 Months          -0.0798% PA            0.6703% PA
For 12 months           0.0465% PA            0.9215% PA
For  2 Years            0.0465% PA            1.4215% PA
For  3 Years            0.0465% PA            1.6715% PA
For  4 years            0.0465% PA            1.9215% PA
For  5 years            0.0465% PA            2.0465% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING       VALUE 25.10.2021   VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 Months          -0.0356% PA            0.7144% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1738% PA            0.9238% PA
For 12 Months           0.4884% PA            1.3634% PA
For  2 Years            0.4884% PA            1.8634% PA
For  3 Years            0.4884% PA            2.1134% PA
For  4 years            0.4884% PA            2.3634% PA
For  5 years            0.4884% PA            2.4884% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO                 VALUE 25.10.2021   VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.3087% PA            1.0587% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.2959% PA            1.0459% PA
For 12 Months           0.2344% PA            1.1094% PA
For  2 Years            0.2344% PA            1.6094% PA
For  3 Years            0.2344% PA            1.8594% PA
For  4 years            0.2344% PA            2.1094% PA
For  5 years            0.2344% PA            2.2344% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN         VALUE 25.10.2021   VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For  3 months and over but less than
     6 months           0.1678% PA            0.5822% PA
For  6 months and over but less than
    12 months           0.1852% PA            0.5648% PA
For 12 Months           0.1887% PA            0.6863% PA
For  2 Years            0.1887% PA            1.1863% PA
For  3 Years            0.1887% PA            1.4363% PA
For  4 Years            0.1887% PA            1.6863% PA
For  5 years            0.1887% PA            1.8113% PA
========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

