Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 25, 2021).
========================================================
INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS
========================================================
BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES
RATES FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
AUTHORISED
DEALERS
========================================================
U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 Months -0.0798% PA 0.6703% PA
For 12 months 0.0465% PA 0.9215% PA
For 2 Years 0.0465% PA 1.4215% PA
For 3 Years 0.0465% PA 1.6715% PA
For 4 years 0.0465% PA 1.9215% PA
For 5 years 0.0465% PA 2.0465% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
POUND STERLING VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 Months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1738% PA 0.9238% PA
For 12 Months 0.4884% PA 1.3634% PA
For 2 Years 0.4884% PA 1.8634% PA
For 3 Years 0.4884% PA 2.1134% PA
For 4 years 0.4884% PA 2.3634% PA
For 5 years 0.4884% PA 2.4884% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
EURO VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.2959% PA 1.0459% PA
For 12 Months 0.2344% PA 1.1094% PA
For 2 Years 0.2344% PA 1.6094% PA
For 3 Years 0.2344% PA 1.8594% PA
For 4 years 0.2344% PA 2.1094% PA
For 5 years 0.2344% PA 2.2344% PA
--------------------------------------------------------
JAPANESE YEN VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021
--------------------------------------------------------
For 3 months and over but less than
6 months 0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA
For 6 months and over but less than
12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA
For 12 Months 0.1887% PA 0.6863% PA
For 2 Years 0.1887% PA 1.1863% PA
For 3 Years 0.1887% PA 1.4363% PA
For 4 Years 0.1887% PA 1.6863% PA
For 5 years 0.1887% PA 1.8113% PA
========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.