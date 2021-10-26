Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Monday (October 25, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1261% PA 0.6239% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months -0.0798% PA 0.6703% PA For 12 months 0.0465% PA 0.9215% PA For 2 Years 0.0465% PA 1.4215% PA For 3 Years 0.0465% PA 1.6715% PA For 4 years 0.0465% PA 1.9215% PA For 5 years 0.0465% PA 2.0465% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months -0.0356% PA 0.7144% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1738% PA 0.9238% PA For 12 Months 0.4884% PA 1.3634% PA For 2 Years 0.4884% PA 1.8634% PA For 3 Years 0.4884% PA 2.1134% PA For 4 years 0.4884% PA 2.3634% PA For 5 years 0.4884% PA 2.4884% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3087% PA 1.0587% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2959% PA 1.0459% PA For 12 Months 0.2344% PA 1.1094% PA For 2 Years 0.2344% PA 1.6094% PA For 3 Years 0.2344% PA 1.8594% PA For 4 years 0.2344% PA 2.1094% PA For 5 years 0.2344% PA 2.2344% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 25.10.2021 VALUE 25.10.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1678% PA 0.5822% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1852% PA 0.5648% PA For 12 Months 0.1887% PA 0.6863% PA For 2 Years 0.1887% PA 1.1863% PA For 3 Years 0.1887% PA 1.4363% PA For 4 Years 0.1887% PA 1.6863% PA For 5 years 0.1887% PA 1.8113% PA ========================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021