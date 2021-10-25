Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,814

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,814 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain to $1,826.

The metal is riding on a wave e, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,720.49.

This wave may travel to $1,826, as pointed by a rising trendline.

The sluggish rise from $1,720.49 proves to be frustrating to both bulls and bears. Neither a gain nor a loss could remain consistent. The only consistency is the metal's inconsistent behaviour.

Will the surge to $1,826 be followed by a deep drop again? Most likely.

Support is at $1,783, a break below could signal a reversal of the uptrend.

A bearish target of $1,764 will be established accordingly.

On the daily chart, gold broke a falling trendline, and briefly pierced above a resistance at $1,800. Chances are it may rise towards $1,828.

