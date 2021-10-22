ANL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.97%)
ASC 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.7%)
ASL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
BYCO 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.63%)
FCCL 18.82 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.04%)
FFBL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.87%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.61%)
FNEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.98%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.32%)
GGL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-3.77%)
HUMNL 6.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.53%)
KAPCO 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.67%)
KEL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.17%)
MDTL 2.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.10 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.11%)
NETSOL 100.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3.04%)
PACE 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
POWER 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.73%)
PRL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.68%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.86%)
TELE 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.98%)
TRG 126.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.61 (-2.77%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.35%)
WTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -38.52 (-0.81%)
BR30 20,403 Decreased By ▼ -268.6 (-1.3%)
KSE100 45,639 Decreased By ▼ -182.13 (-0.4%)
KSE30 17,911 Decreased By ▼ -95.62 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Spot gold poised to rise into $1,795-$1,798 range, sentiment cautious

Reuters 22 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is poised to break a resistance at $1,788 per ounce and rise into a range of $1,795-$1,798, driven by a wave e or wave b.

The metal is riding on either a wave e, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,720.49, or a wave b, the second wave of a flat from the Oct. 14 high of $1,800.12.

Both of these wave patterns suggest a further gain into the target zone. A break below $1,776 could cause a fall into $1,757-$1,764 range.

On the daily chart, gold is retesting a falling trendline, a break above which could put the metal in an awkward position. The break is supposed to trigger a rise towards $1,828, but gold will have to face a strong resistance at $1,800.

Only when gold stands firm above $1,800 could a bullish target of $1,828 be established.

Charts are not available in reports received in email box through "Alert". To get charts, use the news code to retrieve the original reports.

Spot gold may bounce to $1,783 before dropping

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

No information in this analysis should be considered as being business, financial or legal advice. Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Spot gold

