Spot gold poised to rise into $1,795-$1,798 range, sentiment cautious

SINGAPORE: Spot gold is poised to break a resistance at $1,788 per ounce and rise into a range of $1,795-$1,798, driven by a wave e or wave b.

The metal is riding on either a wave e, the fifth wave of a five-wave cycle from $1,720.49, or a wave b, the second wave of a flat from the Oct. 14 high of $1,800.12.

Both of these wave patterns suggest a further gain into the target zone. A break below $1,776 could cause a fall into $1,757-$1,764 range.

On the daily chart, gold is retesting a falling trendline, a break above which could put the metal in an awkward position. The break is supposed to trigger a rise towards $1,828, but gold will have to face a strong resistance at $1,800.

Only when gold stands firm above $1,800 could a bullish target of $1,828 be established.

