PKR under pressure

KARACHI: Rising import payments and uncertainty in IMF Pakistan talks kept Pakistan rupee under pressure last week. During four days of trading, PKR recorded falls of more than 1% against USD in both interbank and open markets crossing 174 while losing more than 1.5% of value against Euro crossing 200. It also recorded falls of more than 3% against AED and SR last week.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee overall lost 2.85 rupees for both buying and selling against USD over the week closing at 174 and 174.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 2 rupees for buying and 2.50 rupees selling over the week closing at 173.50 and 174.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 3.10 rupees for buying and 3.20 rupees for selling over the week closing at 200.60 and 202.20 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR recorded net loss of 1.20 rupees for buying and 1.55 rupees for selling closing at 49.30 and 49.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR overall lost one rupee for buying and 2 rupees for selling closing at 46.50 and 47.70 respectively.

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 174.00

Offer Close Rs. 174.10

Bid Open Rs. 171.15

Offer Open Rs. 171.25

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 173.50

Offer Close Rs. 174.30

Bid Open Rs. 171.50

Offer Open Rs. 171.80

========================================

