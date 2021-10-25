ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)
Markets

PKR under pressure

BR Research Review 25 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Rising import payments and uncertainty in IMF Pakistan talks kept Pakistan rupee under pressure last week. During four days of trading, PKR recorded falls of more than 1% against USD in both interbank and open markets crossing 174 while losing more than 1.5% of value against Euro crossing 200. It also recorded falls of more than 3% against AED and SR last week.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee overall lost 2.85 rupees for both buying and selling against USD over the week closing at 174 and 174.10 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 2 rupees for buying and 2.50 rupees selling over the week closing at 173.50 and 174.30 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 3.10 rupees for buying and 3.20 rupees for selling over the week closing at 200.60 and 202.20 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR recorded net loss of 1.20 rupees for buying and 1.55 rupees for selling closing at 49.30 and 49.85 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR overall lost one rupee for buying and 2 rupees for selling closing at 46.50 and 47.70 respectively.

========================================

Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 174.00

Offer Close Rs. 174.10

Bid Open Rs. 171.15

Offer Open Rs. 171.25

========================================

Weekly Open market rates for dollar

========================================

Bid Close Rs. 173.50

Offer Close Rs. 174.30

Bid Open Rs. 171.50

Offer Open Rs. 171.80

========================================

