BoI begins dialogue with BIT partners

ISLAMABAD: Board of Investment (BoI) has started dialogue with all the BIT partners in the light of approved strategy by the federal cabinet.

Federal cabinet approved the summary containing the strategy for modernization of BITs on 27th July, 2021 and "We have initially received a good response from the partner countries," BOI said in a statement. Summary to empowered BoI for renegotiating BITs gathering dust is factually not correct.

