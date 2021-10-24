Bilawal awards NA-133 ticket to party worker

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto has awarded the ticket for NA-133 to a party worker Aslam Gul.

According to the provincial leadership, both Bilawal and Asif Ali Zardari had directed to award party ticket to a worker.

President PPP Punjab Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said the PPP would contest this election on the issues like inflation, unemployment and lawlessness. He said the present government was responsible for all the ills and the voters of NA-133 would take revenge from it in the by-polls. The voters of the constituency would consider the services of the PPP while casting their votes.

