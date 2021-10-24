Islamabad: Valuables worth Rs3.37m looted, 31 vehicles stolen

ISLAMABAD: Robbers, burglars and auto thieves struck at 44 places in the capital and looted cash and valuables worth Rs 3,370,000; and stole 31 vehicles from various areas worth millions of rupees during last week.

According to data gathered by Business Recorder, robbers struck at seven locations and stole cash and valuables worth Rs 2,705,000, and armed persons snatched cash, mobile phones, and gold ornament from five people at gunpoint worth Rs 665,000 during the period under review.

Similarly, gangs of auto thieves also remained active in the city during last week and snatched or stole 31 vehicles including 24 motorbikes worth millions of rupees from various localities.

During the last week, auto thieves stole over seven cars bearing registration numbers FBU-9288 belonging to Nazakat Hussain, VS-930 belonging to Muhammad Naeem, LZC-4847 belonging to Majeed, BCH-610 belonging to Asfandyar, LEA-8434 belonging to Iftikhar Ahmed, TV-046 belonging to Irfan Ali from H-9 Bazaar, and a Suzuki van UB-68 belonging to Jawad Haider.

During the last week, carjackers stole 14 bikes including, RIN-3080 belonging to Muhammad Farhan, RIK-6183 belonging to Matiullah, RIP-565 belonging to Muhammad Adnan, BL-1990 belonging to Qaiser Masih, RIL-6413 belonging to Ahsan Majeed, AHL-838 belonging to Farukh Naveed, DP-231 belonging to Arsalan, RIM-6415 belonging to Frukh Jamil, RIR-8085 belonging to Dawood Ijaz, RIK-1480 belonging to Amir Nawaz, RIM-7467 belonging to Mudassar Ahmed, and FP-003 belonging to Muhammad Ihsan.

Similarly, car lifters also lifted bike RIK-1107 belonging to Abdusslam, STN-3125 belonging to Matheo Masih, ALN-124 belonging to Hussain Ali, BK-034 belonging to Abdur Raziq, RIQ-1998 belonging to Syed Asim, ALR-870 belonging to Muhammad Ahsan, APF belonging to Arslan Rasool, AEU-3847 belonging to Shehbaz Afzal, BDQ-010 belonging to Faizan Khan, AZR-755 belonging to Numan Khan, EL-785 belonging to Ameer Muhammad, and RIK-5000 belonging to Mazhar Hussain.

In the same period, criminal gangs were most active within the limits of Aabpara, Golra, Industrial Area, and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

Five cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to Aabpara police station during the last week. Umer Aziz lodged a complaint with Aabpara police station that his servant, Asif, allegedly stole cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 90,000 from his house at Sector G-6/4 in the limits of Aabpara police station.

During the last week, Golra police station registered three cases of robbery, one case each of kidnapping and auto theft. Accused Mubassher and others stole cash Rs 380,000 from Intizar Mehdi.

In another incident, unidentified persons stole medicine from medicine delivery vehicle of Iftikhar worth Rs 125,000.

