ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,578 Decreased By ▼ -243.04 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,872 Decreased By ▼ -134.34 (-0.75%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,359
1524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,945
55224hr
1.41% positivity
Sindh
467,142
Punjab
438,818
Balochistan
33,171
Islamabad
106,655
KPK
177,349
Red Cross warns aid groups not enough to stave off Afghan humanitarian crisis

Reuters 23 Oct 2021

DUBAI: The Red Cross on Friday urged the international community to engage with Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, saying that aid groups on their own would be unable to stave off a humanitarian crisis.

Afghanistan has been plunged into crisis by the abrupt end of billions of dollars in foreign assistance following the collapse of the Western-backed government and return to power by the Taliban in August.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has since increased its efforts in the country while other organisations were also stepping up, Director General Robert Mardini said.

But he told Reuters that support from the international community, who had so far taken a cautious approach in engaging with the Taliban, was critical to providing basic services.

UN launches cash plan to prop up Afghan economy

"Humanitarian organisations joining forces can only do so much. They can come up with temporary solutions."

The United Nations on Thursday announced it had set up a fund to provide cash directly to Afghans, which Mardini said would solve the problem for three months.

"Afghanistan is a compounded crisis that is deteriorating by the day," he said, citing decades of conflict compounded by the effects of climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mardini said 30% of Afghanistan's 39 million population were facing severe malnutrition and that 18 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance or protection.

G20 pledges help for Afghan humanitarian crisis

The Taliban expelled many foreign aid groups when it was last in power from 1996-2001 but this time has said it welcomes foreign donors and will protect the rights of their staff.

But the Taliban, facing criticism it has failed to protect rights, including access to education for girls, have also said aid should not be tied to conditions.

Looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

"No humanitarian organisation can compensate or replace the economy of a country," Mardini said.

