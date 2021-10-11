Looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The last meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) has observed that the evolving situation in the region has become quite complex because of a variety of reasons. The principal reason is the strong likelihood of emergence of a humanitarian crisis in neighbouring Afghanistan. It is needless to say that further instability in Afghanistan will have a direct bearing on Pakistan. The world community must look at the plight of the Afghan people sympathetically. So far it has done little or nothing to help avert the looming humanitarian crisis in one of the poorest countries of the world. The world leadership must do something in this regard at the earliest. They can address the issue in relation to recognition of Taliban as de jure rulers of Afghanistan later. They must dispatch humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan without any further loss of time. It is heartening to note that the government of Pakistan has already stepped up its relief efforts for Afghanistan.

Sana Rahman (Peshawar)

