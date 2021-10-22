ANL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.4%)
ASC 13.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
ASL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.83%)
BOP 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.03%)
BYCO 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.04%)
FCCL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.93%)
FFBL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.63%)
FNEL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
GGL 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
JSCL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.11%)
KEL 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.83%)
MLCF 35.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
NETSOL 101.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.46%)
PACE 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.67%)
PAEL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.54%)
PIBTL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
POWER 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.62%)
PRL 16.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
PTC 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2%)
SNGP 39.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.91%)
TELE 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.44%)
TRG 126.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.36 (-3.34%)
UNITY 29.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.84%)
WTL 2.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.06%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -33.56 (-0.7%)
BR30 20,317 Decreased By ▼ -354.35 (-1.71%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -299.5 (-0.65%)
KSE30 17,833 Decreased By ▼ -172.76 (-0.96%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,344
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,267,393
56724hr
1.45% positivity
Sindh
466,945
Punjab
438,636
Balochistan
33,159
Islamabad
106,615
KPK
177,240
Indian shares fall for 4th day on weaker metals; Reliance results in focus

  • The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.35% at 18,114.9, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 60,821.62
Reuters 22 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares reversed early gains to end lower for a fourth straight session on Friday, dragged mostly by metal stocks, while investors geared up for earnings reports from oil-to-telecom giant Reliance Industries and other corporates.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.35% at 18,114.9, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.17% to 60,821.62.

The two indexes also posted their first weekly loss in three, as equities continued to trade near record-high valuations and worries over the impact of rising commodity inflation on margins persisted.

Selling would likely continue near record levels and the indexes would struggle to rise "till institutional buying has returned," said Gaurav Garg, head of research at CapitalVia Global Research.

Indian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%

Domestic institutional investors sold a net $511 million worth in Indian capital markets in the last three sessions, according to Refinitiv data, while foreign institutional investors sold about $19.6 million worth of Indian equities in the same time.

Metals were the worst-performing sector on Friday, with aluminium products maker Hindalco Industries falling 4.7% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

A drop in benchmark metal prices hurt stocks, while uncertainty surrounding the impact of regulatory intervention in China also weighed on sentiment, said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Tech stocks fell more than 1% to their lowest in over a week, with Mphasis Ltd shedding over 4%.

Consumer goods stocks fell more than 1%, with ITC Ltd leading losses in the sector.

Banks and real estate stocks advanced 0.7% and 2.6%, respectively. The two sectors benefited from an encouraging COVID-19 vaccination program, said Ajit Mishra, vice president of research at Religare Broking.

