State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (October 21, 2021).

=========================== US Dollar 173.4167 Pound Sterling 238.8815 Euro 201.6316 Japanese Yen 1.5154 ===========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021