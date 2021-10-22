Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
22 Oct 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Thursday (October 21, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 173.4167
Pound Sterling 238.8815
Euro 201.6316
Japanese Yen 1.5154
===========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.