ANL 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.93%)
ASC 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
ASL 18.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.33%)
BOP 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.8%)
BYCO 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
FFBL 23.36 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.21%)
FFL 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
FNEL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
GGL 28.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.88%)
HUMNL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.46%)
JSCL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.24%)
KAPCO 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.49%)
KEL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.89%)
MLCF 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
NETSOL 106.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.53%)
PAEL 27.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.46%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
POWER 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
PRL 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PTC 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.09%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.68%)
SNGP 41.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.41%)
TRG 131.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.95 (-2.2%)
UNITY 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
WTL 2.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,763 Increased By ▲ 46.26 (0.98%)
BR30 20,810 Decreased By ▼ -29.67 (-0.14%)
KSE100 45,664 Increased By ▲ 164.63 (0.36%)
KSE30 17,924 Increased By ▲ 99.04 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,328
1624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,826
62224hr
1.4% positivity
Sindh
466,750
Punjab
438,433
Balochistan
33,149
Islamabad
106,571
KPK
177,132
Gains in miners, banks lift Australian shares

Reuters 21 Oct 2021

Australian shares rose on Thursday as banks gained and firm commodity prices boosted metal-centric stocks, with sentiment aided by the country's second-largest city preparing to come out of the world's longest COVID-19 lockdown.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.15% to 7,425.1 ?by 0052 GMT. The benchmark rose about 0.53% on Wednesday.

Melbourne is readying to come out of its lockdown on Thursday night after Victoria state hit a key vaccination target, with pubs, restaurants and cafes racing to reopen their doors to fully vaccinated customers.

Among the "Big Four" banks, National Australia Bank climbed the most and hit its highest in about two years. The sector's sub-index added 0.4%.

Wealth manager Perpetual Ltd was the top gainer on the financials sub-index, gaining 6.3%. Wealth manager AMP Ltd followed with its 5.4% - to hit a more than 3-1/2-month high on reporting lower net cash outflows at its Australian wealth management unit.

Gambling machine manufacturer Aristocrat Leisure jumped 7.9% to a record high after the company said it would buy London-listed gaming software supplier Playtech PLC for 2.1 billion pounds ($2.90 billion).

Miners rose 0.6%, tracking an overnight rally in base metals on concerns that the global power crunch could hit already thinning inventories.

The country's big mining names - BHP Group and Fortescue Metals - climbed 0.7% and 1%, respectively, on improved iron ore prices.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.16% to 13,093.6. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.6%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures slipped 0.18%.

Australian shares S&P/ASX 200 index

