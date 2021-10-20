ANL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.26%)
ASC 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
ASL 18.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (4.77%)
FFBL 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.23%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.69%)
GGGL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.68%)
GGL 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.82%)
HUMNL 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (5.54%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
KEL 3.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
MDTL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.19%)
MLCF 35.12 Increased By ▲ 2.64 (8.13%)
NETSOL 108.95 Increased By ▲ 7.50 (7.39%)
PACE 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.57%)
PAEL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (5.62%)
PIBTL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
POWER 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (4.32%)
PRL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.65%)
PTC 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
SILK 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
SNGP 41.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-3.48%)
TELE 16.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.7%)
TRG 134.10 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.48%)
UNITY 29.85 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (4.04%)
WTL 2.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (11.4%)
BR100 4,716 Increased By ▲ 108.86 (2.36%)
BR30 20,840 Increased By ▲ 565.69 (2.79%)
KSE100 45,499 Increased By ▲ 870.01 (1.95%)
KSE30 17,825 Increased By ▲ 368.99 (2.11%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,312
1224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,266,204
55424hr
1.32% positivity
Sindh
466,432
Punjab
438,271
Balochistan
33,138
Islamabad
106,543
KPK
177,038
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises modestly as US crude stockpiles dwindle

  • EIA shows expected fall in US crude stocks
  • Oil supplies continue to tighten worldwide
Reuters 20 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, rebounding from early losses after US crude stockpiles unexpectedly fell and inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $85.35 a barrel as of 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT), lingering close to multi-year highs.

November US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which expires on Wednesday, rose 59 cents, or 0.7% to $83.55 a barrel, while the more active WTI contract for December was up 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.85 a barrel.

The market had softened overnight after the Chinese government stepped up efforts to tame record high coal prices and ensure coal mines operate at full capacity as Beijing moved to ease a power shortage. Oil prices have in part been swept up in surging natural gas and coal prices worldwide in anticipation that power generators may switch to oil to provide electricity.

Oil has also been rising, however, as supply tightens, with OPEC choosing to remain on the sidelines rather than add barrels to the market, and as US demand has ramped up.

US crude, fuel stocks dip in most recent week: EIA

US crude stocks fell by 431,000 barrels in the most recent week, the US Energy Information Administration said, against expectations for an increase, and gasoline stocks plunged by more than 5 million barrels as refiners cut processing due to maintenance.

US stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery hub hit their lowest level since October 2018. Gasoline stocks are now at their lowest since November 2019, the EIA said.

Crude markets in general remain supported on the back of a global coal and gas crunch, which has driven a switch to diesel and fuel oil for power generation.

Saudi Arabia's minister of energy said users switching from gas to oil could account for demand of 500,000-600,000 barrels per day, depending on winter weather and prices of other sources of energy.

US natural gas futures slide 2% on mild forecasts, healthy stockpiles

Prices for Chinese coal and other commodities slumped in early trade, which in turn pulled oil down from an uptick earlier in the day.

China's National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday it would bring coal prices back to a reasonable range and crack down on any irregularities that disturb market order or malicious speculation on thermal coal futures.

US natural gas futures Oil prices US crude WTI price

Comments

1000 characters

Oil rises modestly as US crude stockpiles dwindle

Disgruntled BAP lawmakers table no-confidence motion against Balochistan CM

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens further, closes at 173.47

KSE-100 gains 870 points as investor sentiment soothed on IMF front

Russia says Taliban must meet expectations on rights

Sindh announces minimum wage at Rs25,000, eases teachers' recruitment policy

VavaCars raises $50m in one of Turkey and Pakistan's largest Series B rounds

PCB chairman Ramiz says he will not take a 'single penny' for three years

To hear good news from IMF soon, says Dr Reza Baqir

Noor Mukadam murder: Zahir's parents challenge indictment in IHC

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists at Hangu checkpost: ISPR

Read more stories