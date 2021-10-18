ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

AFP 18 Oct 2021

TBILISI: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the Black Sea, aiming to deliver a message of support against threats from Russia.

The first Pentagon chief to visit since 2014, Austin will seek to renew a military training program and demonstrate America's commitment to Tbilisi, which has sought for years to become a full member of NATO.

"We are reassuring and reinforcing the sovereignty of countries that are on the front lines of Russian aggression," a senior US defence official told reporters ahead of the trip.

Russian troops are stationed in two Georgian breakaway regions, Abkhazia and South Ossetia, and Moscow opposes any move to elevate the country's NATO status from partner-state level to full member.

The United States has had training programs with the Georgian military for years, focused on developing interoperability capability with NATO as well as territorial defence, and the current program expires in December.

In meetings with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Minister of Defence Juansher Burchuladze, Austin will also express appreciation for Georgia's contribution to the two-decade war in Afghanistan, US officials said.

More than 20,000 Georgian troops took part in the US-led coalition force between 2004 and 2021, and 32 lost their lives in the conflict.

The Biden administration needs to pay more attention to Georgia to head off a potential tilt toward Russia as well as China, said political scientist David Kramer at Florida International University, who is a former senior US diplomat.

"There is growing concern that the government is a little too flexible to Moscow," he said.

"Part of that is frustration with a lack of progress that they see toward integration with NATO."

From Tbilisi, Austin will then travel to two other countries on the rim of the Black Sea, Ukraine and Romania, with the same message of support against Russia.

The Pentagon sees the region as a potential flashpoint, especially since Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine -- like Georgia a NATO partner state -- in 2014.

Russian air and naval forces have increasingly challenged NATO members' ships in the Black Sea.

In June Russian forces menaced Dutch and British warships as they sailed near Crimea.

Washington is conscious of questions about its commitment to countries on Russia's doorstep as it turns its strategic focus to the Indo-Pacific region to challenge China's rapid military build-up.

That will also be part of the discussion when Austin heads to Brussels for a meeting of NATO defence ministers on Thursday and Friday.

Black Sea Lloyd Austin US Defence Secretary

Comments

1000 characters

US defence chief in Georgia for military talks

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories