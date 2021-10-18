Noor Mukadam murder case: Supreme Court grants bail to Zahir Jaffer's mother

The Supreme Court (SC) rejected on Monday the bail petition of Zakir Jaffer while granting bail to Asmat Adamjee in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Asmat, the mother of accused Zahir, has been ordered to pay a surety bond of Rs1 million, Aaj News reported.

During the previous hearing on October 11, the SC took up the bail petitions of Asmat and Zakir after their pleas were rejected by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). During the hearing, the judge observed that there was no mention of Asmat's name in the IHC order denying bail to the parents.

The SC then sought all the evidence against Asmat and adjourned the hearing till October 18 (today).

Meanwhile, a sessions court in Islamabad indicted Zahir, his parents, six Therapy Works employees and three household staff of the Jaffer family for Noor's murder.

Background

Noor, daughter of a former ambassador of Pakistan to South Korea and Kazakhstan Shaukat Mukadam, was murdered at a residence in Sector F-7/4 on July 20.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against Zahir under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the victim's father.

As per the FIR, Shaukat said that Noor called to tell them that she was travelling to Lahore with some friends and would return in a day or two. On Tuesday afternoon, the complainant said he received a call from Zahir, who informed Shaukat that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

At around 10pm the same day, the victim's father received a call from Kohsar police station, informing him that Noor had been murdered.

Police subsequently took the complainant to Zahir's house where he discovered that his "daughter has been brutally murdered with a sharp-edged weapon and beheaded", the FIR said.