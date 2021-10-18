22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to refer more than 20 bills to the joint sitting of the parliament that have been passed by the National Assembly but not by the opposition's majority Upper House of the Parliament.

According to 'order of the day' for the Monday's sitting of the National Assembly, there are 22 pending legislations that would be referred to the joint sitting of the parliament, besides three ordinances, including the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, to be laid before the House when it meets at 4:00 PM today (Monday).

New tax ordinance: NA panel briefed on punitive actions

The bills, passed by the National Assembly but not passed by the Senate within the stipulated period of 90 days, to be referred to the joint sitting for the passage, include the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021; the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The ordinances to be laid before House, the Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021; the Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021; and the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (Amendment) Ordinance, as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021