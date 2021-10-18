ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.2%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.92%)
GGL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.34%)
HUMNL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.36%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.79%)
NETSOL 102.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.75%)
PACE 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.85%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.65%)
TRG 131.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-3.4%)
UNITY 29.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.21%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -16.54 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,508 Decreased By ▼ -383.64 (-1.84%)
KSE100 44,780 Decreased By ▼ -41.55 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,517 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

AFP Updated 18 Oct 2021

MAKKAH: The Grand Mosque in Makkah in Saudi Arabia operated at full capacity Sunday, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began. Workers removed floor markings that guide people to social distance in and around the Grand Mosque, which is built around the Holy Kaaba.

"This is in line with the decision to ease precautionary measures and to allow pilgrims and visitors to the Grand Mosque at full capacity," reported the official Saudi Press Agency. Pictures and footage on Sunday morning showed people praying side by side, making straight rows of worshippers that are formations revered in performing prayers, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold last year.

While social distancing measures were lifted, the authorities said visitors must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus and must continue to wear masks on mosque grounds. Also, the Holy Kaaba remained cordoned off and out of reach.

Saudi Arabia announced in August it will begin accepting vaccinated foreigners wanting to make the Umrah pilgrimage. The Umrah can be undertaken at any time and usually draws millions from around the globe, as does the annual Hajj, which abled-bodied Muslims who have the means must perform at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Arabia to reopen to vaccinated tourists after 17-month Covid closure

In July, only around 60,000 inoculated residents were allowed to take part in a vastly scaled down form of the annual Hajj. The Covid-19 pandemic hugely disrupted both pilgrimages, which are usually key revenue earners for the kingdom that rake in a combined $12 billion annually.

The once-reclusive kingdom began issuing tourist visas permitting foreign visitors to undertake more than just the pilgrimages for the first time in 2019 as part of an ambitious push to revamp its global image and diversify income.

Between September 2019 and March 2020, it issued 400,000 of them - only for the pandemic to crush that momentum as borders were closed. But the kingdom is slowly opening up, and has started welcoming vaccinated foreign tourists since August 1.

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Saudi Arabia also announced that fully-inoculated sports fans will from Sunday be allowed to attend events at all stadiums and other sports facilities, reported SPA. It has also said that masks in most open spaces are no longer mandatory. Saudi Arabia has registered over 547,000 coronavirus cases and 8,760 deaths.

Saudi Arabia hajj umrah Makkah COVID19 pandemic Grand Mosque worshippers praying Holy Kaaba

