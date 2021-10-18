ANL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
ASC 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
ASL 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.2%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.33%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.73%)
FFL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.64%)
FNEL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.09%)
GGGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
GGL 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.84%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.69%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
KEL 3.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.07%)
NETSOL 102.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.93%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.68%)
PIBTL 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.18%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.63%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.10 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.82%)
TELE 15.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.04%)
TRG 132.42 Decreased By ▼ -3.36 (-2.47%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.17%)
WTL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.42%)
BR100 4,664 Decreased By ▼ -4.1 (-0.09%)
BR30 20,595 Decreased By ▼ -297.47 (-1.42%)
KSE100 44,870 Increased By ▲ 48.18 (0.11%)
KSE30 17,559 Increased By ▲ 37.75 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Japan PM sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine

AFP 18 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japan's new prime minister on Sunday sent a ritual offering to the controversial Yasukuni shrine that honours the war dead but is seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo's past militarism.

Fumio Kishida sent the "masakaki" tree offering under his name as prime minister to celebrate the shrine's biannual festival held in the spring and autumn, a spokeswoman for the shrine told AFP. Two of Kishida's ministers also offered sacred trees.

Yasukuni honours 2.5 million war dead, mostly Japanese, who have perished since the late 19th century. But the central Tokyo shrine also honours senior military and political figures convicted of war crimes by an international tribunal.

Earlier this year, three top ministers paid their respects at the shrine on the anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender. But a Japanese prime minister has not appeared there since 2013, when Shinzo Abe sparked fury in Beijing and Seoul and earned a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States.

Kishida's predecessor Yoshihide Suga made a pilgrimage to the shrine on Sunday, the spokeswoman said, while public broadcaster NHK showed footage of his visit. Suga had avoided visiting the shrine after 2012, when he became the Abe government's spokesman, and only sent ritual offerings when he became prime minister.

Visits to the shrine by government officials have long angered countries that suffered at the hands of the Japanese military prior to and during World War II, particularly South Korea and China.

Kishida, who became Japan's prime minister on October 4, does not plan to visit the shrine during the two-day autumn festival that runs through Monday, Kyodo News reported, citing unnamed people close to him. But Seoul's foreign ministry Sunday expressed "deep disappointment" at his decision to send an offering.

"The government expresses and regrets that Japanese leaders again sent the offering or repeated their visits to the Yasukuni shrine," it said in a statement, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Seoul urged Tokyo's leaders to "squarely face history and show by action their humble introspection on and genuine self-reflection for the past history".

Japan's new prime minister Yasukuni shrine New Japan PM masakaki

Comments

Comments are closed.

New Japan PM sends offering to controversial Yasukuni shrine

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

Pakistan, IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Sales Tax on wheat bran: FBR's field formations create panic among flour millers?

IMF talks to 'resume' today: MoF

22 pending bills set to be referred to joint sitting of parliament

Nawaz, family: FTO seeks report on 'not taxing' assets, income

PDM says will launch countrywide protest drive

Grand Mosque in Makkah drops social distancing

PD to submit report on strategic oil reserves to CCoE

CEOs, MDs, others: SECP restricts scope of PMR, FCM certifications

Read more stories