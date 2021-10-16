ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Zartaj Gul and Shahbaz Gill

Anjum Ibrahim Updated 16 Oct 2021

"Hmmmm."

"Hey, there is no reason to think conspiracy theories - the incumbent Prime Minister has the best relations ever with the military leadership and..."

"I heard he was told that institutions continue to function even if a much loved head is changed and...."

"That must have been difficult for the Prime Minister to swallow - I mean what with the recently passed National Accountability Ordinance and...and some other extensions during his tenure."

"Hey don't confuse NAB ordinance with this issue - the Prime Minister and his team of spin doctors is saying that the H Prime Minister will not talk to a dacoit like Shehbaz Sharif whose cases are pending in NAB and......"

"H?"

"Honest."

"OK, so did you mean spin doctors or spin nurses?"

"Spin nurses come into play when Maryam Nawaz goes off the rails, which is every time she faces a microphone..."

"How can you say that?"

"When Maryam referred to witchcraft the spin nurses came into play - I mean there was Zartaj Gul and... Shahbaz Gill and when The Maulana made similar remarks the spin doctors came into play."

"Don't be facetious. Anyway that's not what got me thinking. You know the US Charge d'affaire, Biden has not only not called our Prime Minister he hasn't even appointed an ambassador for Pakistan yet, anyway she visited Maryam Nawaz and then Shehbaz Sharif the same day so my query: is there a need for US diplomats to get a crash course on our politics in general and PML-N politics in particular."

"Ha ha, and the funny thing, Maryam Nawaz had Parveen Rashid..."

"Get that key board fixed."

"Can't afford it anymore, any way there was Shahid Khaqan Abbasi playing second fiddle gladly, and an intense looking Ahsan Iqbal..."

"The PML-N visionary has that capacity - I mean he can sit next to...to even The Khan and be comfortable while Khurram Dastgir looked very uncomfortable."

"Hmm, and since Shahbaz Sharif had given lunch to the Angela Aggeler there must have been many PML-N there too though the camera just showed the two..."

"Hmmm, so a display of strength by one and not the other!"

"To each unto his or her own."

