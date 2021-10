Gold prices increase by Rs2,300 to Rs119,000

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24-karat per-tola gold increased by Rs2,300 in the local market, and was sold at Rs119,000 on Thursday against Rs116,700 a day earlier, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,972 to Rs102,023.

Gold prices rise

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 and was traded at $1,800 against its sale at $1,771.