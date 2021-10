Gold prices rise

KARACHI: Gold prices on Wednesday further grew on the local market, traders said. The precious metal was selling for Rs 115600 per tola, going up by Rs 600. Its price for 10 grams also gained some value by Rs 514 to Rs 99108.

Gold prices on the world market was quoted for $1752 per ounce. Silver was available for Rs 1400 per tola, Rs 1200.27 per 10 grams and $22.34 per ounce.

