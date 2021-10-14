ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf indexes rise in early trade; Abu Dhabi falls

Reuters 14 Oct 2021

Most major Gulf stock markets rose in early trade on Thursday amid rising oil prices, with the Saudi index on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Oil prices reversed previous losses as a bigger-than-expected draw in US gasoline and distillate stocks prompted buying.

The uptick was also supported by expectations that soaring natural gas prices as winter approaches will drive a switch to oil to meet heating demand.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index gained 0.2%, with Yanbu National Petrochemicals Co advancing 4.8% and petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries adding 0.9%.

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday said the impact of the pandemic on Saudi Arabian banks had been contained.

Dubai's main share index inched up 0.1%, with Emirates NBD Bank rising 0.4%, while Mashreq Bank leapt about 4% as the lender sought shareholder approval to increase share capital.

The United Arab Emirates said non-oil foreign trade rose by 27% in the first half of 2021 to 900 billion dirhams ($245.04 billion), state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The Qatari benchmark climbed 0.5%, bolstered by a 0.9% rise in the Gulf's largest lender Qatar National Bank and a 0.6% increase in Qatar Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index, however, eased 0.1%, with the country's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank losing 0.5%.

Gulf stockmarkets

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf indexes rise in early trade; Abu Dhabi falls

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories