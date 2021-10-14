ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
Federal govt accused of depriving Sindh of its ‘due share in gas’

Recorder Report Updated 14 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Sheikh on Wednesday said that Sindh, the largest gas-producing province, is not being given due share by the federal government, which is against the spirit of the constitution of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Building, Imtiaz Sheikh said “We have been demanding that Sindh’s gas be given to Sindh first, and then it should be provided to other provinces.” He said that the federal government is not ready to implement Article 158 of the Constitution.

He said Imran Khan’s policies are detrimental to the national interest. Sindh government had presented the cheapest alternative energy projects at the meeting of the Council of Common Interests, but those were rejected outright; even the minutes of the meeting were changed.

A new conflict with the state institutions has now taken place; the country is in a deep crisis and in order to get out of all these crises, a national government should be formed immediately under its supervision transparent and fair elections should be held.

Imtiaz Sheikh said international companies are not ready to invest in Pakistan, and foreign investment is dwindling.

He said that the ministers who make controversial statements should be ashamed. He said that the gas crisis has taken a serious turn due to their incompetence, failures and corruption.

He said that the ruling party is not ready to talk to the opposition. It has manipulated the law and the NAB Ordinance. He said the government has given NRO to its people because they are now frustrated that their government can no longer function.

He said that the government has nothing to show but criticism. He said despite being an agricultural country Pakistan is importing agricultural commodities and this is result of the complete incompetence of federal government.

He said that up to 18-hour daily load shedding is being carried out and 220 million people are in severe trouble.

