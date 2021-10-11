CM expresses grief over deaths of Dr AQ Khan, Sikandar Hayat

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. Usman Buzdar, while paying homage to the valuable services of the late for the motherland, said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is a Mohsin-e-Pakistan and he played a significant role in taking forward Pakistan's nuclear program for which the nation will always be grateful to him. He said that the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Pakistan has lost a patriotic personality. He termed the demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan a great loss for the nation.

The services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for the country can never be forgotten. Usman Buzdar said that the words are not enough to describe the pain as the whole nation is aggrieved over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was an asset for the country who turned our country invincible through his nuclear programme.

He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the pride of the nation. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan will always live in our hearts as a national hero. The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In his condolence message, the CM paid tributes to the services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir cause and he always remained ahead for struggle of Kashmiri people. The services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir can never be forgotten. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

