ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM expresses grief over deaths of Dr AQ Khan, Sikandar Hayat

Recorder Report 11 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families. Usman Buzdar, while paying homage to the valuable services of the late for the motherland, said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan is a Mohsin-e-Pakistan and he played a significant role in taking forward Pakistan's nuclear program for which the nation will always be grateful to him. He said that the death of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, Pakistan has lost a patriotic personality. He termed the demise of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan a great loss for the nation.

The services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan for the country can never be forgotten. Usman Buzdar said that the words are not enough to describe the pain as the whole nation is aggrieved over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was an asset for the country who turned our country invincible through his nuclear programme.

He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was the pride of the nation. He said that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan will always live in our hearts as a national hero. The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

In his condolence message, the CM paid tributes to the services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir cause and he always remained ahead for struggle of Kashmiri people. The services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir can never be forgotten. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Chief Minister Punjab Dr AQ Khan CM expresses grief Sikandar Hayat

Comments

Comments are closed.

CM expresses grief over deaths of Dr AQ Khan, Sikandar Hayat

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

US Treasury's Yellen confident Congress will pass global minimum tax

Nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan passes away at 85

Dubai police say $136 mn worth of cocaine seized

Wall St Week Ahead-Energy price spike adds market risk as earnings arrive

Read more stories