Sanjrani, NA Speaker, others attend AQ Khan's funeral

ISLAMABAD: Acting President of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with civil and military leadership on Sunday attended the funeral prayers of Mohsin-e-Pakistan and nuclear scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. The Acting President expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Sadiq Sanjrani while hailing the services said that late scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan made the national defence invincible. "The entire nation is proud of the services of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan." reiterated Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathy, Sanjrani noted that Dr. Abdul Qadeer's invaluable services to the country will always be honoured and remembered. Sanjrani in his condolence message said that the death of Mohsin-e-Pakistan is an irreparable loss for the country. Dr. Abdul Qadeer has played a key role in making Pakistan nuclear power and the first in the Muslim world.

Sanjrani underlined that in this difficult time of sorrow, we share the grief of the bereaved family. May Allah bless the deceased and raise his ranks and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss with patience and courage. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Acting Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi also attended the funeral prayers of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan along with Acting President of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

