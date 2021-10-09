ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,058
2624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,256,233
91224hr
2% positivity
Sindh
462,155
Punjab
435,040
Balochistan
33,040
Islamabad
105,983
KPK
175,358
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

20 shops, restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

Recorder Report 09 Oct 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed over 20 shops, restaurants, cafes and pharmacies for not complying with the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As per the details shared by the administration here on Friday, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed Fahad Medical Store and Elite Optical for allowing their staff to work without vaccination.

Moreover, to vaccinate students and staff, she decided to hold a weekly vaccination camp in Kingston College besides setting up a vaccination counter in a departmental store.

Meanwhile, during the inspection in his jurisdiction area, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 7 cafes and restaurants including Fork-n-Knives Restaurant, My Burger Restaurant, Pizza Hut, Hajveri Restaurant, Bait-ul-Shawarma, Pratha Restaurant and Pizza Max for failing to comply with the SOPs.

In Tehsil Cantonment, Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha inspected shops and restaurants in DHA Phase 5. After finding the staff working without vaccination, he sealed Coffee Planet, Flower Galleria, Paradise General Store, Honey Store and Koya Restaurant. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed 10 shops in Chungi Amar Sadhu for violating the SOPs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

restaurants sealed corona SOPs Lahore District Administration

Comments

Comments are closed.

20 shops, restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

Discos' tariff increased by Rs1.95 per unit

Summary on restructuring of Pepco approved

Only 70 to 80 Pakistanis identified by FBR so far

Evolving situation in region quite complex: NSC

Tata regains control of troubled Air India

SPI up 1.21pc WoW

Pakistan for ties anchored in economic cooperation, US official told

Milestone global corporate tax deal finally gets agreement

Acquisition of extra land for Dadhocha Dam: Govt has provided Rs1.17bn, Punjab AAG tells SC

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed meets PM

Read more stories