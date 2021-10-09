20 shops, restaurants sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has sealed over 20 shops, restaurants, cafes and pharmacies for not complying with the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

As per the details shared by the administration here on Friday, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Tehniyat Bukhari sealed Fahad Medical Store and Elite Optical for allowing their staff to work without vaccination.

Moreover, to vaccinate students and staff, she decided to hold a weekly vaccination camp in Kingston College besides setting up a vaccination counter in a departmental store.

Meanwhile, during the inspection in his jurisdiction area, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 7 cafes and restaurants including Fork-n-Knives Restaurant, My Burger Restaurant, Pizza Hut, Hajveri Restaurant, Bait-ul-Shawarma, Pratha Restaurant and Pizza Max for failing to comply with the SOPs.

In Tehsil Cantonment, Assistant Commissioner Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha inspected shops and restaurants in DHA Phase 5. After finding the staff working without vaccination, he sealed Coffee Planet, Flower Galleria, Paradise General Store, Honey Store and Koya Restaurant. Assistant Commissioner Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed 10 shops in Chungi Amar Sadhu for violating the SOPs.

