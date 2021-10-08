Jam likely to step down

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal is likely to resign from his position within the next 24 hours.

Sources said that the next 24 hours are important for the Balochistan government. They said Jam Kamal is in contact with the senior leaders of his party. They said Jam Kamal is now ready to sacrifice his seat for the sake of the party, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Protest against CM: Disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers tender resignations

The sources said that after consulting with the senior party leaders, he is likely to resign within 24 hours.

Jam Kamal has been facing a lot of pressure from the disgruntled BAP ministers and members of the provincial assembly.