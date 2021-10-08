Widow of slain Haitian president gives testimony

PORT-AU-PRINCE: The widow of slain Haitian president Jovenel Moise gave witness testimony Wednesday to a magistrate investigating the July assassination of her husband, an attack in which she herself was seriously wounded.

Former Haitian first lady Martine Moise, wearing a black dress, arrived with a large entourage of police and heavily armed foreign bodyguards at the prosecutors' office in the capital Port-au-Prince, where she spoke for several hours with investigating judge Garry Orelien.

Several dozen supporters of the former head of state gathered in front of the building to show support.

"I answered all the questions that were put to me," Moise said after her hearing.

"Everyone says that in our country, you can't get justice. Even if I am told that, this is where I must start to seek justice," she added, addressing the few journalists who had managed to enter the building. She said she was prepared to respond to any further requests for hearings. "Whatever the case, I'm ready. I have nothing to be ashamed of," she said.

Afterward, her bodyguards ushered her into one of several vehicles which immediately left an area of the city center that has been dominated by crime gangs for several months.