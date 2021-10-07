ANL 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.62%)
ASC 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.11%)
ASL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
BYCO 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
FCCL 17.41 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (6.48%)
FFBL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.45%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.45%)
FNEL 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
GGGL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.75%)
GGL 39.20 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.69%)
HUMNL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
JSCL 21.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.78%)
KAPCO 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
KEL 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.76%)
MDTL 2.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3%)
MLCF 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.41%)
NETSOL 128.00 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (2.44%)
PACE 4.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 28.22 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (3.75%)
PIBTL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.37%)
POWER 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (8.15%)
PRL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.54%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2%)
SNGP 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
TELE 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (6.99%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (3.44%)
UNITY 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.83%)
WTL 2.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.12%)
BR100 4,711 Increased By ▲ 87.28 (1.89%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 656.4 (2.99%)
KSE100 44,849 Increased By ▲ 475.39 (1.07%)
KSE30 17,667 Increased By ▲ 203.85 (1.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,032
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,255,321
1,45324hr
3.13% positivity
Sindh
461,869
Punjab
434,647
Balochistan
33,026
Islamabad
105,930
KPK
175,212
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps eight-day losing streak

AFP 07 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks rose on Thursday for the first time in almost two weeks as investors cheered progress in US negotiations over raising the nation's debt ceiling.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.54 percent, or 149.34 points, at 27,678.21, the first gain after falling for eight straight sessions.

But the broader Topix index gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.12 percent, or 2.29 points, at 1,939.62.

The dollar stood at 111.45 yen, against 111.41 yen in New York late Wednesday.

Tokyo stocks open higher as US default worries ebb

The Nikkei stayed in positive territory throughout the day, with investors encouraged by an offer by Republicans to compromise in high-stakes talks on lifting the US debt limit.

The proposal, which Democrats were open to, soothed immediate worries that the country would default on debt obligations and lead to what many have warned would be an economic catastrophe.

Wall Street rallied and Asia followed.

A dip in oil prices also placated investors, although soaring natural gas costs remain a cause for concern, analysts said.

"Easing worries over the US debt-ceiling problem and over the rise of energy prices led to buybacks of growth shares," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Marine transportation shares gained, as they had been sold down significantly recently, SMBC Nikko Securities said in a note.

Japan's top shipping firm Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha added 5.16 percent to 7,750 yen and its smaller rival Kawasaki Kisen jumped 6.92 percent to 5,410 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing firmed 1.25 percent to 71,470 yen.

Sony rose 0.60 percent to 11,695 yen and Toyota firmed 1.58 percent to 1,869 yen.

However, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group fell 1.39 percent to 650.8 yen, energy firm INPEX plunged 8.30 percent to 895 yen, and chipmaker Murata Manufacturing dropped 0.50 percent to 8,505 yen.

Tokyo stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps eight-day losing streak

Ordinance promulgated by President: Accountability law undergoes major overhaul

Law minister explains amendments

Govt curtails powers of NAB, gives FBR real teeth

PML-N terms ordinance ‘black law’

SBP acts to curb ‘undesirable’ forex outflows

Power tariff main reason behind stalled IMF talks

Protest against CM: Disgruntled Balochistan lawmakers tender resignations

KE in talks for new PPA

NPOs, charitable bodies: SECP clearance a must for getting foreign funds

Anjum now DG ISI, Hameed corps commander

Read more stories